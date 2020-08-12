Georgia city votes to remove pavilion where slaves were sold

Officials in a small city in rural Georgia have voted to remove a rare, 18th century pavilion where slaves were once sold. Louisville City Administrator Richard Sapp said Wednesday that the City Council voted 4-1 to take down the Market House from the downtown area. Sapp, however, said the decision must still clear legal hurdles. According to preservationists, the Market House was built in the late 1790s and used for the sale of slaves from its inception. Critics said that legacy required its removal from a public thoroughfare. The City Council’s decision came amid a renewed push to remove Confederate monuments after George Floyd’ death.