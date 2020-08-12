Hawaii teacher arrested for violating traveler quarantine

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii high school teacher was arrested for violating a traveler quarantine the state mandated to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities say Mark Alan Cooper was arrested a week after teachers reported to work. He returned to Honolulu from Florida on July 27 and was spotted at a post office a few days later. It’s not clear if Cooper had been at Campbell High School before his arrest. His attorney says he has since completed his 14-day quarantine. An education department spokesperson says Cooper obtained appropriate quarantine leave. Cooper’s attorney says he’s never had COVID-19.