Humid with several chances for hit-or-miss storms

Thunderstorms pushed their way into western Siouxland overnight but have been falling apart as they have moved through northeast Nebraska.



A few isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible this morning.



Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with just a little more sunshine in the afternoon.



Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s with the warmer readings in the sunnier locations.



It will be quite humid, helping to push the heat index into the 90s.



Some isolated thunderstorms will again be possible overnight though many will stay dry.



More storms could develop on Thursday; the details on timing and how strong those could be on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.