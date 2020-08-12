Judge invalidates Trump rollback of law protecting birds

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge in New York has invalidated rule changes put in place by the Trump administration that scaled back a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species. Judge Valerie Caproni’s ruling Tuesday criticized the administration’s argument that the Migratory Bird Treaty Act only applied to the intentional killing of birds and not incidental killing from industrial activities. The 1918 law came after many U.S. bird populations had been decimated by hunting and poaching. The administration argued the deaths of birds that fly into oil and mining pits or wind turbines, for example, should not be subject to prosecution.