Liberia vice president flies to Ghana for medical treatment

7:21 am National news from the Associated Press

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — The office for Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor says she has flown to Ghana to undergo additional treatment after developing “respiratory complications.” Her press officer Solomon Ware told The Associated Press that Howard-Taylor flew out of Liberia on Tuesday following a four-day stay at a private medical facility in Monrovia that recommended she transfer to a more advanced healthcare facility abroad after she had been stabilized. He rejected local reports that she suffered from COVID-19. Liberia’s health sector has remained weak since the civil war ended 17 years ago. Government officials and those who can afford it routinely travel abroad for medical attention.

