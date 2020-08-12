Nebraska lawmakers pass tax cut for military retirees

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Military retirees who live in Nebraska will get a tax cut starting in 2022 under a bill slated to become state law. Lawmakers gave the measure final approval Wednesday and sent it to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who proposed it at the start of this year’s session. The bill would exempt half of a military retiree’s benefits from Nebraska state taxes. Sen. Tom Brewer, who sponsored the bill, has said the measure would help Nebraska attract and retain military service members after they retire. Several neighboring states, including Iowa and Missouri, don’t impose any tax on military retirement benefits and both states have managed to entice retirees from Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base.