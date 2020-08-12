Plans continue to progress for new Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority met met to discuss the future of the new jail.

The board approved three contracts - including an Environmental Site Assessment for the 28th Street location for the new 50 million dollars, 400-bed jail.



The environmental assessment would check to see if there are any contaminants in the soil before construction would begin.



The board also approved a boundary and topographic survey to check the ground stability.



Chairman Ron Wieck says their next step is getting bonds in order to help pay for the new jail.

"We're working on the bonding process, that process is moving forward and we're hoping in about three to four weeks that we'll have pretty much everything in place to get the bonding done and we'll have the bonding for about $25 Million of the $50.3 Million that we'll be doing,"said Ron Wieck, Chairman of Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority.

They're hoping the new jail will be completed by the Spring of 2022.