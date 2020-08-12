Prosecutors rest case in Eliot Stowe murder trial

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - The trial for a Monona County man accused with killing his grandmother back in 2018 began yesterday.

On June 26th, 2018, the Monona County Sheriffs Office was asked to check on the welfare of Cheryl Stowe after she didn't show up for a meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, for work.

A search of the property showed blood stains on several spots around the home, and a partially burned bat.

A day later, the Sheriff's Office and DNR located a body wrapped in a rug a mile and a half from Cheryl Stowes home.

The body was later identified as Cheryl Stowe, and ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, 5 witnesses were called to the stand by prosecutors.

Some of the witnesses included Eliots parole officer, a Criminalist, and a Crime Laboratory Specialist.

Eliots probation officer says Eliot struggled with finding and maintaining a job.

He says his behavior was concerning to him after Eliot barricaded him in a room demanding he give him his gun.

Crime Laboratory Specialist, Richard Crivelo did fingerprint, and footwear comparisons from evidence gathered at the scene -- including a blanket, a rug, and duct tape.

"That print on exhibit 53 was identified as the left ring finger of James Eliot Stowe," said Richard Crivelo, Crim Laboratory Specialist.

Criminalist, Jennifer Pullen performed D-N-A testing on a pair of shoes that belonged to Eliot.

She was able to identify blood on both shoes.

"I developed a profile that matched the profile of Cheryl Stowe," said Jennifer Pullen, Criminalist.

As far as the bat that was found on the scene -- Pullen says they were not able to develop a D-N-A profile -- but this could be because it was burned.

The 5th and final witness that took the stand, Wednesday, was Medical Examiner, Jonathan Thompson.

He says when he received Cheryl Stowes body it was decomposed.

He found she had fractures on her ribs, spine, hands, fingers, and legs.

The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide -- meaning Cheryl died in result of the actions of another person.

He came to this conclusion because of her blunt force injuries -- and because she could not have wrapped herself in rugs and then taped them.

The trial will continue tomorrow.