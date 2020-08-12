Puerto Rico Supreme Court upholds second round of primaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has ruled that the votes cast during a botched primary over the weekend are valid and that a second round of voting will be held Aug. 16 at centers that never opened or did not remain open for the required eight hours. Wedneday’s ruling was a response to five lawsuits filed after missing or delayed ballots meant that voting occurred only in about 60 of Puerto Rico’s 110 precincts Sunday.