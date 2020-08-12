Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A puzzling new outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand’s largest city has grown to 17 cases, with officials saying the number will likely increase further. And a lockdown in Auckland designed to extinguish the outbreak could be extended well beyond an initial three days. It was a turnabout from Sunday, when the South Pacific nation of 5 million marked 100 days without any cases of local transmission. For most people, life had long returned to normal as they sat down in packed sports stadiums and restaurants or went to school without the fear of getting infected. The source of the new infections continues to stump officials, who indicated the strain may have come from Australia or Britain.