Ricketts bans Chinese app on state phones, citing security

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has banned the Chinese app TikTok on state government phones, citing security concerns. Ricketts announced the ban Wednesday, days after President Donald Trump ordered a sweeping ban on dealings with the app’s Chinese owners. Ricketts says Nebraska’s ban is intended to protect the state against cyberattacks. He says the Chinese government has long engaged in systematic, covert efforts to access sensitive data from U.S. governments, companies, and individuals.