Scholten hosts a “drive-in” campaign event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Congressional candidate JD Scholten, like so many other politicians, has had to adjust his campaign operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, the Democrat spoke to supporters during a "drive-in" campaign stop in Sioux City.

Supporters could pull up to North High School, stay in their cars, and tune to a specific radio frequency to hear Scholten speak just a few feet away.

This method allows him to travel to all 39 counties in the 4th Congressional District, and allow voters to safely hear his message.

He also acknowledges -- during the pandemic -- reaching voters can be difficult.

But, he says, it's not impossible.

"I want to meet with everybody. I want to be accessible. We are open to everybody. Everyday we talk about it doesn't matter if you're white, black, or brown. It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat, Independent, Republican or never voted before. We're going to go out there and try and earn your vote." said J.D. Scholten, 4th District Congressional Candidate

Scholten also took time to answer questions texted to him, and to hand out campaign baseball cards containing his five campaign promises,.

They include fixing healthcare, and fighting for an economy that works for everyone.

Scholten will face Republican candidate Randy Feenstra in the November general election.