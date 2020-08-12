Shake Shack shrugs off trade war, opens outlet in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Antagonisms between China and the United States didn’t stop Beijing’s burger lovers from standing in line for hours for a bite of Shake Shack’s snacks. The New York burger brand opened its first restaurant in the Chinese capital on Wednesday in Beijing’s TaiKoo Li, a shopping area popular among young people. Shake Shack opened its first restaurant in mainland China in Shanghai last year. Nearly 200 customers wound around the Beijing restaurant ahead of its 10:30 a.m. opening. The first in line said she got there around 6 a.m. Some visitors said they had mixed feelings but others said they did not believe food should be politicized, just delicious.