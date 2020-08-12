Siouxland artist to have art on Indy 500 program cover

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Indy 500 is going to take place this month, after being on the list of events pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday kicked off practice for the racers.

For a Siouxland artist, it's another day closer to seeing his art on the program.

"I've seen cars go around there with a sparse crowd, but no fans? That's weird," artist Alex Wakefield said.

This year, even though it won't be the normal race environment, is special for Wakefield. His art is on the cover of the Indy 500 program.

"For me, May is Christmas. This whole buildup of the practice, the qualifying, the whole stories that happens. And the race is the big day," Wakefield said.

Wakefield focuses his art on motor sports, and when you see his cover, you can see the effort he put into it.

"500 hours. Fitting for the Indy 500," Wakefield said.

The cover represents a timeline of the Indy 500 race.

Wakefield says he's already received positive feedback from fans. He said the grandson of the first winner of the Indy 500 back in 1911 reached out to him for capturing his grandfather's legacy.

"It left me kind of speechless in a way. I just thought it was fantastic to get that kind of feedback," Wakefield said.

The race is scheduled for August 23 on NBC.

You can find more of Alex Wakefield's art at motorart27.com.