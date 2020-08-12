South Sioux City High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- School officials have confirmed a student at South Sioux City High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the student is on the school's football team. The district says it is following protocol and working with the Dakota County Health Department as the situation develops.

Due to this positive case, the school has decided to suspend football practice through Aug. 17. Officials are hopeful practice can resume by Aug. 18.

Officials say the last time the player was at football conditioning was Aug. 3.

The Dakota County Health Department may reach out to parents as part of their contact tracing to notify anyone who may have had close contact with this student.