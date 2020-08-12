Survivor said she smelled gas before Baltimore explosion

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman who survived an explosion that leveled three Baltimore row homes said she smelled gas before hearing a “loud boom” on Monday morning. Anita Moore told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday that “everything else was a daze” after that. The 55-year-old’s account of smelling gas supports statements by authorities that the event was caused by a natural gas explosion. But Baltimore Gas and Electric said it’s still trying to determine the cause. The utility said in a statement late Tuesday that “no leaks were found” in the gas main or service pipes. But it said that investigators are also focused on customer-owned equipment.