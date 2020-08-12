Iowa State Education Association reacts to Sioux City’s hybrid learning plan

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday, the Sioux City Community School District voted to utilize a hybrid learning plan where students will be in-person two days a week, and online two days a week.

Brenda Zahner, the Regional Director for the Iowa State Education Association says each of the options has pros and cons. She says most importantly they want everyone safe.

"We all want all of our kids in school all day every day and I just don't see how we do that with the full class size and social distance," said Zahner.

Zahner also said it is essential for staff to have contact with the students because the school serves many needs.

"Our schools meet so many needs for the students, you know we feed them, we're mandatory reporters in case there is an abusive situation at home so we really need contact with our students," said Zahner.

Zahner says many of the teachers also have fears of catching COVID because they are the primary care givers of children or elderly family members.