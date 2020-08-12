Injuries feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — A train has derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather, and authorities say there are early reports of injuries. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Wednesday’s derailment as a “major″ incident and said she would be convening an emergency response meeting. The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. (0843GMT) to the railway line near Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Edinburgh, where a train had derailed.