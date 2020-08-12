Warlord’s release from US prison ups tension with Colombia

MIAMI (AP) — A last-minute battle is unfolding over the fate of a former paramilitary warlord who the Colombian government wants returned following 12 years in U.S. prison. Salvatore Mancuso recently completed the sentence for trafficking cocaine when he was the top commander of a group of right-wing militias. He remains in federal custody as Colombian officials fight a U.S. government order that would send him to Italy, where he also has citizenship. Colombia says Mancuso still has crimes to answer for. His lawyers contend his time served is enough and he would be killed if returned to the South American nation.