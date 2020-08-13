AP PHOTOS: Across faiths, pandemic alters worship, rites

The coronavirus is challenging people of all faiths to find ways to worship and observe religious occasions. Greater London, home to notable religious diversity, is a snapshot of how centuries-old rites had to evolve swiftly to be safe and relevant. In Northchurch the more than 1,000-year-old St. Mary’s Church closed during lockdown and began broadcasting weekly services via smartphone. In suburban Neasden a magnificent Hindu temple gets just a trickle of masked devotees daily as many continue worshipping from home via online video. And an Orthodox Jewish rabbi has been holding virtual services on Friday right before the onset of Shabbat, when use of electronics is proscribed.