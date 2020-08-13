Apple drops Fortnite from App Store over direct payment plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple has dropped the hugely popular “Fortnite” game from its App Store after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses Apple’s platform. Apple takes a 30% cut from in-app revenue purchases, which has long been a sore spot with developers. “Fortnite” is free, but users can pay for in game accoutrements like weapons and skins. The game’s developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct-payment plan for Apple’s iOS and Google Play that bypasses the App Store. Apple said the service violated its guidelines. Google did not immediately return a request for comment.