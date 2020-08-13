S&P 500 drifts close to record heights after jobless report

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting close to its highest-ever levels on Thursday, and the market remains within a breath of erasing the last of its pandemic losses. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in morning trading after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. It pulled within 0.1% of its record close, which was set in February before investors appreciated how much devastation the new coronavirus would cause for the global economy. Treasury yields perked higher after a report showed that fewer than 1 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. It’s still an incredibly high number, but it’s the lowest tally since March.