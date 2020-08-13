Back-to-school: Classes begin at Harney Elementary in South Sioux City, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -- After more than five months away, the first bell of the school year has rung in at South Sioux City schools.

"Just seeing the kids," said Kelly Frese, a Harney Elementary 3rd Grade teacher. "That will break me down because that's why we are here. So that's my number one thing is just being here for them."

Students and staff headed back to the classroom Thursday. But, the first day looked a bit different than in the past because of COVID-19.

Some of the biggest changes this year, masks will be required throughout the entire day and student drop-off and pickup have also changed.

"We get into this business for kids, and just to have the kids finally back, they were abruptly taken away from us in the spring, and just to have those kids come back, it's an exciting day for all of us," said Mike Andreasen, Harney Elementary's principal.

Teachers are excited they'll have students back in the classrooms once again. For Frese and many other teachers, it took a lot of work to get ready for Thursday's first day.

"Just spacing as much as we possibly can and making sure that there is enough space between kids desks," said Frese. "As long as their masks are on, everything will be good."

Those masks will be required for students and staff all day except for three major times.

"So at lunch, at recess, and at PE," said Andreasen. "Students will be able to take mask breaks where teachers can take their class outside hourly or whenever when they need a break, they feel like their kids need a break, where they don't need their mask on."

Every student at South Sioux City community schools will get two masks. At the end of the day they'll put their dirty mask in a basket to be washed each night and each morning when they come back to school, a new mask will be hanging on their locker.

And while making sure students are wearing their masks, and doing so correctly, will be a challenge sometimes, Frese said.

"We will make it work and we will teach masks," said Frese. "They say if you want it, teach it, so that's what we will do."

"This is a new normal for everyone and it's like starting over," said Andreasen.

For Frese, seeing her kids once again after five months, is emotional

"I think it's just a reunification of being together with kids in school," said Frese. "We are here in this building to teach and to love and to learn and to exist together in this world that we live in today. No matter what it's like, we want to make sure that the kids are ok."

Changes will also be seen while at lunch. While every building is different, lunch at Harney will be spread out and staggered. Andreasen said that's so there is only one grade level in the lunchroom at a time and there is also only one grade level at recess at a time.