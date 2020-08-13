China extends anti-dumping tariffs on Indian optical fiber

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry says it has extended tariffs on Indian optical fiber for five years. The announcement Thursday follows a yearlong review after a previous set of antidumping tariffs expired. It takes effect Aug. 14. It is unclear if the move is in any way related to a recent bout of antagonisms between the Asian giants linked to a border dispute. The tariffs on single-mode optical fiber range from 7.4% to 30.6%. The punitive duties were first imposed in August 2014. Earlier this month, India kept in place tariffs on Chinese made solar power products that were imposed to protect its own manufacturers.