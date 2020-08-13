Community Action Agency of Siouxland to reopen Early Head Start in September

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Beginning in September, Sioux City Early Head Start and Head Start classrooms will reopen for in-person learning, this according to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

The classrooms will reopen on September 2 for Monday through Friday classes. Classrooms were forced to close back on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, all children three to four-years-old will wear masks throughout the day, except when they are outside, eating, or resting.

“We understand these are uncertain and scary times for parents as we continue navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jean Logan, Executive Director for Community Action Agency of Siouxland. “However, we also know just how vital it is for a child’s development to be in the classroom and learning from their teachers.”

Community Action Agency operates 29 Early Head Start and Head Start classrooms throughout Sioux City. Some classrooms reopened this summer for Head Start students to prepare them for kindergarten this fall.