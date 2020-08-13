Cook County prosecutors announce charges in week’s looting

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County’s state’s attorney’s office says 42 people have been charged with felonies in connection with the looting of stores along the city’s premier retail street that occurred earlier this week. Prosecutors said Thursday among the charges filed include one for attempted murder and 28 for burglary and looting, in addition to aggravated battery, resisting a police officer, theft and criminal damage to property. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who is up for re-election this year, has been criticized as being too lenient after the lootings earlier this summer during the fallout from the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.