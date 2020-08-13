Experts warn Spain is losing the 2nd round in virus fight

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain is facing another surge in coronavirus infections not even two months after beating back the first wave. A field hospital being set up by the army in Zaragoza is a grim reminder of the tragic months of March and April. But there appears to be no single reason why Spain is struggling more than its European neighbors. A group of 20 leading Spanish epidemiologists and public health experts want an independent investigation to identify the errors and weaknesses in Spain’s response. They suspect it is a lethal cocktail of factors, including tourism, Spain’s highly social culture and poor preparation by some regions.