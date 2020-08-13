Flash Drive Demonstration being held Saturday to encourage the safe return to school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As students in Sioux City get ready to return to school, a Parent and Education student is organizing a Flash Drive Demonstration to promote safety.

The demonstration will take place on Saturday morning at 10 at North High School.



Teachers, Support Staff, Administrators, and School Board Members are encouraged to drive around town promoting a safe return to school and to encourage masks.



Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles to help promote the safe return.

"This is our way to show support for our educators who are going to day after day have to put themselves in a class room and put themselves in harms way," said Amanda Gibson, Event Organizer.

If you want to participate organizers ask you wear a mask, social distance, and remind everyone there is no need to leave your vehicles.