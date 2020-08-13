German court convicts mother of letting son die of thirst

BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany has convicted a 28-year-old woman of negligent homicide for allowing her young son to die of thirst. The regional court in Moenchengladbach sentenced the defendant Thursday to seven years and six months over the 2-year-old’s death in April 2019. German news agency dpa reported that the woman admitted during the trial to leaving the toddler alone in a hot room for two days. She claimed to have been unable to cope.