Is it safe to drink from a fountain during the pandemic? There’s no evidence you can get COVID-19 from the water itself. But since the virus may linger on surfaces, experts say to avoid fountains if you can or to limit any direct contact when using them. If you don’t have a tissue or gloves handy and need to touch the fountain, experts recommend washing your hands afterward. Health officials say schools and businesses should encourage everyone to bring their own water from home, but that fountains should still be cleaned and sanitized for those who need to use them.