Israel successfully tests advanced missile defense system

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry says it has conducted a successful test of the country’s advanced missile defense system against long-range ballistic attacks. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Thursday the successful flight test of the Arrow-2 interceptor was part of Israel’s technological effort that “ensures that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies.” The test was conducted overnight in central Israel, jointly with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Arrow-2 is part of the multi-layered system Israel has developed to defend against both short- and mid-range rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran’s long-range missiles. It includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow-3 system.