Kids surprise police officer with ice pop on hot summer day

It was a cool moment on a hot summer day. When 6-year-old Amiyah Dantzler-Clay and her 5-year-old brother Jayden saw a police officer parked in front of their Baltimore home on a hot summer day, they surprised him with a refreshing grape-flavor ice pop. Police Maj. Richard Gibson was so moved by the gesture that a couple of days later he knocked on their door with a gift: a box full of their favorite frozen treats. Mom Erica Dantzler says that she’s proud of her children, and that such acts of kindness are especially important in trying times.