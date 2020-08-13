Let it flow: Trump administration eases showerhead rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says showers aren’t flowing enough for his taste or his hair. Now the Department of Energy plans to do something about that by changing the definition of what a showerhead is. Wednesday’s proposal would alter how a 1992 energy conservation law is interpreted, allowing showerheads with multiple nozzles to spray far more water. Officials say it is about consumer choice. Conservation and consumer experts call the proposal silly, unnecessary and wasteful. They say showerheads that keep water flow to 2.5 gallons per minute work fine. If the president has a problem, they suggest he buy a new showerhead.