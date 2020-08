It's the first day of school for students and staff in South Sioux City Nebraska and things are looking a bit different this year because of COVID-19.

Masks will be required.

Cloth masks bearing the South Sioux Logo will be provided.

The masks will be worn for most of the school day, but they will not be required during eating or physical activity.

The school will also be cleaning the masks every night.

Dismissal is at noon Thursday.