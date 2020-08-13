Sioux City Police: Masks can make communication on the job difficult

SIOUX CITY, IA, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -- With some of the dangerous circumstances police officers can take on day to day, it's not always easy to get that job done while wearing a face covering.

"We need to be able to communicate clearly and sometimes the mask doesn't always permit that," said Sgt. Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police Department.

While face masks are now required in all city buildings in Sioux City, you may see a Sioux City police officer out on a call without one.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police department says it's up to the officer's discretion, as to when they wear a face mask.

"Given the nature of what we do in the interactions that we have, we're finding that we're having better interactions with the public when we're not approaching them with masks on so they can see the officer and also that gives us the ability to communicate more clearly, said Sgt. McClure.

In South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Chief Ed Mahon says officers are encouraged to wear masks when out on the streets.

He adds having that six feet of social distance isn't anything new for those on the force.

"So policemen, even when I started, we used to, we called it our gap, and it was a six-foot gap, that we didn't even know what COVID was but that is a reactionary gap they call it. So when we deal with somebody just by training, we try to stay six feet away from a person to protect ourselves, in case they want to do something. At least we have some time to react so it's really not unusual. We're used to staying away from people and now it's just a little more cognizant of another danger that we have to worry about," said Chief Ed Mahon of the South Sioux City Police Department.

Sergeant McClure emphasizes the importance of being able to control each situation through good communication.

"We want to protect the public and protect our officers as much as possible. But again, given the nature of the interactions that we have and safety concerns, in the fact that effective communication is so critical and everything that we do it's not always feasible for us to wear masks. And the other issue we deal with too is just the interactions that we have with people, that it puts them more at ease when they can see the officers face and then it feels more transparent more open and approachable," said Sgt. McClure.

Officers at both the Sioux City and South Sioux City Police departments have face masks on them at all times, for when they feel it becomes necessary to wear those masks.