The Latest: Israeli lawmakers welcome deal on ties with UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli lawmakers are welcoming the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is also Israel’s “alternate” prime minister under a power sharing deal, says that Thursday’s agreement expressed an “alliance” between countries in the region who aim for stability and prosperity. He said the agreement will have “many positive implications” on the region and called on other Arab states to pursue peace deals with Israel. He thanked President Trump, calling him a “true friend of Israel.” Opposition leader Yair Lapid said “negotiations and agreements, not unilateral steps like annexation” were key to Israel’s diplomatic relations.