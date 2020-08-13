Trade group report: Gambling economy hit hard by coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coronavirus and efforts to fight it have hit U.S. casinos and legal gambling businesses hard. The American Gaming Association on Thursday reported a nearly 79% drop in commercial gambling revenue for the second quarter of 2020. Slot machines and table games revenue flattened after casinos around the U.S. closed in March to prevent people from gathering and spreading COVID-19. Only sports betting and iGaming showed growth. Association Chief Bill Miller calls COVID-19 undoubtedly the most difficult economic challenge the gambling industry has ever faced. But 2019 was a record year for the industry, and Miller says he’s optimistic it will recover.