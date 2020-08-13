Trump’s suggestion to eliminate payroll tax doesn’t add up

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump this week said he could eliminate the payroll tax if he is reelected without undercutting retirement benefits or greatly adding to the deficit, arguing that economic growth would offset the revenue losses. But aides to the president are trying to walk back Trump’s comments. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Trump meant to say he would seek forgiveness of employee payroll tax payments that he had already ordered deferred for the rest of the year. Trump said the loss of revenue will be overcome by growth in the economy. But economists say it is highly unlikely that economic growth would be enough to offset the loss of the payroll tax.