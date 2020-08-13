US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. Officials say the groups relied on the account to raise money for their operations. Officials are describing it as the largest-ever seizure of digital currency funds related to terrorism. The Trump administration says the groups used the accounts to solicit donations for their causes, including through a bogus scam that officials say purported to sell protective gear for the coronavirus pandemic. The department says it’s seized millions of dollars, more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts and four websites.