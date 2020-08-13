Virus-proofing NFL facilities is a tall, masked task

When NFL players leave their socially distanced cubicles in locker rooms now for the next meeting, they must remember to bring more than just their playbooks. Wearing masks and proximity tracker watches are required around team facilities, too. That’s among the many new protocols around the league in attempt to keep the coronavirus from wrecking the 2020 season. Daily testing has taken place throughout training camp. There’s almost no end to the precautions that can be taken. Narrow hallways have become one-way paths. Shower heads have been removed to increase spacing. Seating capacity in meeting rooms has been significantly reduced.