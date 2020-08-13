WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to host Back-to-School briefing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will host a back-to-school briefing on Thursday.

The briefing will be held with Greg Adams, Executive Director of the Nebraska Community College Association, and a representative from the Catholic Schools of Grand Island.

Ricketts will also be holding a brief news conference following his Sine Die, or end-of-session, remarks to discuss the legislative session.