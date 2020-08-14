After 400 years, Native stories at heart of Mayflower events

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — On the 400th anniversary, of the Mayflower voyage, commemorations are focusing on both the Pilgrim settlers and the Native people whose lives were transformed by their arrival, An exhibition in England focuses on one casualty of colonization: a wampum belt taken from the Wampanoag people to England in the 17th century, and then lost. The exhibition in the Mayflower’s departure port of Southampton features a new belt woven by the Wampanoag from thousands of shell beads using traditional techniques. Paula Peters, a Wampanoag educator who helped organize it, hopes it may bring new leads in the hunt for the missing 17th-century belt.