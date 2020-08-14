Asian shares mixed on weak China data, worries over pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as investors study data out of China showing its recovery remains subdued. Shares rose Friday in Japan, Australia and China but a tad lower in South Korea. China reported factory output rose 4.8% from a year earlier in July, on a par with June’s increase. Retail sales fell 1.1%, as consumers remain cautious. Widespread worries about a second, or third, surge in coronavirus cases in many places persist. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are also on investors’ minds as so much of Asian regional growth depends on exports to those giant economies.