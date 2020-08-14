Aug. 14: South Dakota reporting 127 more COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the state's health department, the new cases bring South Dakota's total number of confirmed cases to 10,006. As of Aug. 14, there are 1,101 active cases of the virus in the state, an increase of 43 since Aug. 13.

Health officials say 82 more people have recovered in the state, bringing the state's total recoveries to 8,773.

Officials say 65 people remain hospitalized in the state from the virus. Thus far, 903 South Dakotans have to been hospitalized with the virus.

Two new deaths have been reported, bringing South Dakota's death toll up to 150.

Bon Homme

Bone Homme County has had 15 positive cases since the pandemic began and 13 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bone has had no reported virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County has had 136 positive cases thus far. According to South Dakota's COVID-19 dashboard, 116 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has not reported any virus-related deaths.

Lincoln County

Out of all of Siouxland's South Dakota counties, Lincoln County has had the most confirmed cases with 687. State health officials say 589 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has confirmed 221 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 191 have recovered.

Union County has had four virus-related deaths, the most in Siouxland's South Dakota counties.

Yankton County

Thus far, Yankton County has had 136 positive cases with 99 of them reported as recovered.

The county has had two virus-related deaths reported.