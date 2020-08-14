Belarus authorities free detainees amid protesters’ pressure

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarusian authorities have released hundreds of people detained during massive demonstrations contesting the results of a vote that extended the rule of the nation’s authoritarian president. The move is apparently aimed at assuaging public anger at the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests. Around midnight, scores of detainees were seen walking out of one of Minsk’s jails. In the early morning, volunteers saw at least 119 detainees being released in the сity of Zhodino just northeast of the Belarusian capital. Ambulances arrived to carry those who apparently were unable to walk on their own. Crowds swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants Thursday demanding an end to the police crackdown.