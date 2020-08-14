Chicago officials pledge swift response to theft, vandalism

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials under pressure to reassure residents after hundreds of people vandalized and stole from downtown businesses downtown say they will respond forcefully to any similar attempts during the weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlined the strategy on Friday, including a Chicago Police team that will monitor social media around the clock for efforts to organize looting or other crime. The city also plans to use large trucks and concrete barriers if needed to limit access to commercial areas. Police Superintendent David Brown said citywide teams will be deployed to back up local police patrols.