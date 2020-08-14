Cornell College to delay fall semester due to storm

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KWWL) — Cornell College has announced they'll delay their fall semester due to Monday’s storm, beginning on Sept. 7 instead of Aug. 24.

New students will begin moving into campus on Sept. 2, while the rest of the student body will move in Sept. 3–6 with social distancing measures in place.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our students and their families as we alter schedules so close to the beginning of the academic year,” President Jonathan Brand said in the news release. “We look forward to welcoming our students back soon, but our primary concern right now is the safety of our community."

According to the news release, the college is waiting for utility crews to repair power, internet, and phone services.

“While we wish we didn’t need to make a change to our schedule, the block plan once again provides enormous flexibility as we recover from this disaster,” Brand said. “We are able to pivot quickly, allowing our year to start a little later without impacting students’ classes or their progress toward graduation.”

The new calendar for the semester will look like this: