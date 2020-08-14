Dutch economy shrinks by ‘unprecedented’ 8.5% as virus hits

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch statistics office says the country’s economy suffered a 8.5% contraction in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on spending, exports and investments. While the Dutch contraction compared to the first quarter was bad, it was not as severe as other major European countries like France and Germany. The U.K. on Thursday announced a 20.4% quarterly drop, its worst since records began in 1955. The Dutch statistics office’s chief economist on Friday called the effect of the coronavirus “an economic catastrophe of exceptional proportions.”