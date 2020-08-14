Florida teen accused in sex trafficking of 14-year-old girl

MIAMI (AP) — A 17-year-old South Florida boy is facing sex trafficking charges after being accused of selling a 14-year-old girl on social media. Miami Springs police officers went to the Runway Motel on Tuesday night to check on the girl. Family members said she’d run away after a dispute. They said they thought she was being sold for sex by a teenage boy. At the motel, the girl told investigators that the boy told her she could make money by prostituting herself. She said he provided the motel room, transportation, drugs and the social media platform.