For Harris, memories of mother guide bid for vice president

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the most powerful forces in Kamala Harris’ political career is missing from her bid for the vice presidency. Harris has talked often about her late mother when addressing audiences, and the Democratic senator from California says her mother is the single greatest influence in her life. Shyamala Gopalan died of cancer 11 years ago, but Harris says she still finds herself seeking her mother’s advice, repeating her oft-uttered phrases and invoking her lessons. “She’d tell us, ‘Don’t sit around and complain about things. Do something.’ So I did something,” Harris said Wednesday in her first appearance with Biden as his running mate.